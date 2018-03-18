MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a 4-year-old girl has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
Media outlets report the shooting happened Saturday night at a home in Martinsburg.
Martinsburg police say in a news release it appears the girl and another child found the gun in the home. A juvenile fired the gun, striking the girl.
The statement says the girl was taken to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg before being transferred to an out-of-state hospital, where her condition was stable. The name of that hospital was not disclosed.
The shooting remains under investigation.