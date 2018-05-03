OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh police say a 4-year-old girl riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say emergency medical personnel took the girl to a hospital, where she died. Her name was not immediately released.

WLUK-TV reports the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.