NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured when she fell from a fourth-floor window in Newark.
The fall was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities were told the girl was playing in an “upstairs area” of the building and fell out of a window. She was being treated at a hospital, but further details on her condition were not disclosed.
The girl’s name has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.