NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured when she fell from a fourth-floor window in Newark.

The fall was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities were told the girl was playing in an “upstairs area” of the building and fell out of a window. She was being treated at a hospital, but further details on her condition were not disclosed.

The girl’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.