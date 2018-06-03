GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old child was shot inside a South Carolina home.
Gaffney Police Detective Lt. Ron Ramsey Jr. told news outlets Saturday the child was taken to a Greenville hospital for treatment and was out of surgery but remained in “very serious condition.”
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Ramsey said investigators found a handgun inside the residence and believe it was the weapon used in the shooting.
An investigation is underway and no charges have been filed so far.
