DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A four-year-old boy was severely burned in an Atlanta-area house fire just after midnight.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Ty Welch tells WSB-TV that responding firefighters found heavy flames tearing through the house within six minutes of the report early Wednesday. Welch says a family of four was inside the house at the time, and two adults and another young child escaped unharmed.

The boy suffered second-degree burns during the escape and was hospitalized.

Welch says investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

