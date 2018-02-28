DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A four-year-old boy was severely burned in an Atlanta-area house fire just after midnight.
DeKalb County Fire Capt. Ty Welch tells WSB-TV that responding firefighters found heavy flames tearing through the house within six minutes of the report early Wednesday. Welch says a family of four was inside the house at the time, and two adults and another young child escaped unharmed.
The boy suffered second-degree burns during the escape and was hospitalized.
Welch says investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html