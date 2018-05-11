SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in Shreveport say a 4-year-old boy has been shot to death.

KSLA-TV reports that the shooting happened late Thursday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:15 p.m. from a woman who told them she was in front of the police station. She told them she had a young child in her car who had been shot.

A police report indicates the child suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a gunman in another vehicle fired into the victim’s car.

The woman then drove to the police station.

No arrests were announced overnight, and few other details were available early Friday.