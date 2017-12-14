KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a 4-year-old boy has died and two other children are in critical condition after his mother’s vehicle was involved in a crash on a Hudson Valley road.

Troopers say 27-year-old Laura Dalaudiere, of Valatie (vuh-LAY’-shuh), was driving north on state Route 203 Wednesday afternoon when a southbound vehicle struck her vehicle in the town of Kinderhook, 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Albany.

Police say Dalaudiere’s son, Ryan Dalaudiere, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was in a child car seat.

Dalaudiere and two girls ages 5 and 11 are in critical but stable condition an Albany hospital. The girls’ names and their relation to Dalaudiere aren’t being released.

The 56-year-old man driving the other vehicle was taken to the same hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.