ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 4-year-old Anchorage boy was killed when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle backing out of a parking space.
Anchorage police say Carlito Allen Ramos died Monday afternoon.
Police shortly before 3 p.m. received a report of a child who had run behind an SUV and was struck.
The woman driving stopped and called for help.
The boy’s father ran out and both adults transported the boy to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Police say Carlito was the youngest of four children in the family.