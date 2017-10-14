SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle southwest of Portland in Sherwood.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the child was hit at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Creekview Crossing apartments.

Fire and rescue spokeswoman Cassandra Ulven says she says the boy was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

Authorities say the boy died shortly after police arrived.

Sherwood police Capt. Mark Daniel says the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.