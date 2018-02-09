MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University’s next Mountaineer mascot.
The university says the finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Monday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men’s basketball game against TCU.
A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 24. The new mascot will serve for the 2018-19 academic year.
The finalists are Timothy Eads, a freshman majoring in strategic communications from Buffalo; Trevor Kiess, a senior accounting major from Elkins; Jesse Lackey, a senior secondary education and English major from Salem; and Troy Salatino, a sophomore secondary education and history major from Wheeling.
The winner will replace Troy Clemons, who has served as the Mountaineer mascot for the past two years.