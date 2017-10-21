CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded when someone opened fire on a basketball court in suburban Philadelphia.
WPVI-TV reports the two male and two female victims were on a basketball court in Chester when possibly two suspects fired from a bridge. It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The victims, who are in their teens and 20s, were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition and their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
Police say about 30 people were on the basketball court when the shooting happened.
No arrests have been made.
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com