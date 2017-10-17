NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left four people wounded.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Martense Street in Flatbush.
Police say the victims were standing outside a building when shots were fired from a passing car.
The victims were hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to survive.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- Seattle leaders look to push ‘refresh’ button with Amazon for ‘a new relationship’
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
There have been no arrests.