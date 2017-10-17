Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left four people wounded.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Martense Street in Flatbush.

Police say the victims were standing outside a building when shots were fired from a passing car.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests.

