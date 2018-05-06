STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been wounded by gunfire at an events center in Stillwater.

Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday as a party was winding down at the events center. Investigators say that’s when someone pulled out a gun and fired into a crowd of people.

Officials say four people were wounded by gunfire. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators were still at the scene of the shooting Sunday morning and no information was immediately available on a suspect or motive in the shooting. Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs did not immediately return a telephone call seeking more information.