SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Four women were arrested after a large brawl at a Walmart in southeastern Louisiana.

Slidell Police Department told WALA-TV on Monday that more than 10 people were involved in the fight on Saturday afternoon. Two of the people were taken a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-second video shows a group of women fighting and shoving each other near cash registers inside the store. Police were told that some of people were using pepper spray.

Police have not released the motive of the fight.

Police have charged 19-year-old Alexis Neal of Slidell, 38-year-old Majara Walker of Slidell, 17-year-old Seanice Warren of St. Louis, Mo., and 22-year-old Morgan Walker of Slidell with disturbing the peace by fighting.