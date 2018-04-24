DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Minnesota say an elderly man has died and his son has been injured after their off-road vehicle broke through thin ice on a St. Louis County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Prairie Lake in Fine Lake Township Monday afternoon where the four-wheeler had broken through. First responders rescued the two men, but lifesaving efforts on 82-year-old Wallace Schulke were unsuccessful. His 61-year-old son, Mark Schulke, of Duluth, sustained minor injuries.