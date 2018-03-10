MORGANFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who died in a mobile home fire in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King said the fire was reported around noon Friday in Morganfield in western Kentucky. King said on Twitter Saturday that those killed were 40-year-old Brandy Hinson, 21-year-old Brennan Hinson, 21-year-old Mikaylin Price and 17-month-old Brandon Hinson.

All four victims were from Morganfield, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Evansville, Indiana.

King said investigators were checking to make sure no foul play was involved but there was nothing to indicate anything suspicious. The fire’s cause is under investigation.