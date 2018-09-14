ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four people escaped injury when a small airplane crashed on its way to Soldotna.

Alaska State Troopers say searchers Thursday afternoon found the overturned airplane in 3 to 4 feet (0.9 to 1.2 meters) of water, surrounded by swamp, about a mile southeast of 8 Mile Funny River Road.

The four on board, including the pilot, 75-year-old Terry Moxey of Sterling, were found standing on the belly of plane.

Anchorage Air Traffic Control told troopers the airplane had reported engine failure and could not land at Soldotna Airport. After the crash, Moxey used a cellphone to report no injuries.

A trooper helicopter extracted the survivors, including 84-year-old David Savoie and 79-year-old Karen Savoie of Idaho and 81-year-old Jacqueline Moxey of Sterling.