CARBONDALE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.
Crews dispatched to Creekside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carbondale at about 9 p.m. Friday reported heavy smoke in and around the laundry room.
Chief Chris Pezak told The (Scranton) Times-Tribune that the fire department called for all 71 residents to be evacuated, and they were moved to unaffected parts of the building.
The smoke originated from an industrial gas dryer. Pezak said “It could have been a lot worse.”
