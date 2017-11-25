MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four-time Super Bowl champion J.T. Thomas has returned to Atlanta to help his elementary school.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back calls the nuns at St. Peter Claver Catholic School “second parents and guardian angels.”

The Telegraph reports that he will speak Monday at the school’s alumni benefit luncheon. In a news release for the luncheon, he says the nuns’ daily tutoring helped him overcome a serious speech impediment.

Monday evening, Thomas will speak to Macon’s Touchdown Club.

Thomas was a and member of the Steelers’ “steel curtain” defense that won four Super Bowls in the 1970s and ’80s. He played football at Lanier High School and became the first black football player at Florida State University.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com