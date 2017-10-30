HOUSTON (AP) — An East Texas woman on death row for the slaying of her developmentally disabled baby sitter and a man convicted of the killings of four people in suburban Dallas are among four condemned Texas prisoners losing appeals at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court, without comment, refused to review the case of 50-year-old Kimberly Cargill, of Whitehouse, who was convicted in Smith County in 2012.

The justices Monday also refused appeals from 36-year-old Raul Cortez, condemned for a 2004 quadruple fatal shooting in McKinney in Collin County; 37-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez III, convicted of the slaying of a pregnant San Antonio woman in 2005; and 32-year-old Damon Matthews, on death row for a 2003 Houston killing and car theft.

None of the four prisoners has an execution date.