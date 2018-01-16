BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Four people who say they were injured last year during a riot ahead of a speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley have filed a lawsuit against the university and the city of Berkeley.

The plaintiffs say in the suit that officials failed to protect them from being pepper-sprayed and beaten when they were trying to attend Milo Yiannopoulos’s Feb. 1, 2017 speech. They are seeking unspecified damages.

UC Berkeley police canceled the speech citing safety concerns after a demonstration turned violent when dozens of black-clad anarchists attacked some in the crowd.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof says the university has not seen the suit and could not comment. A spokesman for the city of Berkeley Berkeley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.