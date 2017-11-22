NEW YORK (AP) — School officials say four students at a Catholic high school in New York were injured after a chemistry experiment went haywire.
The New York Post reports that the accident at the all-girls St. Catherine Academy in the Bronx occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. during chemistry lab when the teacher was performing a demonstration using alcohol and a type of metal that caused a fire.
School president Sister Patricia Wolf told the newspaper that four students were burned. She says the “very experienced” teacher was distraught by the mishap.
All four of the students were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two suffered minor injuries. The girls are all 15.
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com