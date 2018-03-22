EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Four high school students in Eau Claire are facing possible charges of making terrorists threats.

Eau Claire police say the students were messaging on Facebook over the course of several days about a mass shooting that would take place at Memorial High School on Monday, March 26. Officials say the dialogue included photos of firearms.

School resource officers worked with school staff to identify the students involved. Police say the students have been referred to juvenile intake and will not be returning to the school.