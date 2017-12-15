COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Four Louisiana high school students have been arrested after a fight on a school bus.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a release, says the incident occurred Thursday at Covington High School as school was letting out.

Two deputies at the school investigating an unrelated incident responded to a report of the altercation. The bus driver had returned to the school after a brother and sister fought. As deputies attempted to remove the students, others began yelling profanities, resisting and blocking the aisle. A student spit on the deputies.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged with disturbing the peace and resisting an officer with force and one of them is also charged with two counts of battery on a police officer. Two 14-year-old girls are charged with interfering with a law enforcement investigation.