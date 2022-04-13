BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Four South Korean women died when their car collided with a truck only weeks after they arrived in Australia on a working vacation, police said Thursday.

One of the women had failed to give way to the truck at an intersection on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe in Queensland state on Wednesday evening, Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Condon said.

“It was raining but it would appear this was a simple fail to give way,” Condon said.

The truck driver was not injured.

No one in the women’s SUV survived. The truck hit the driver’s side door and dragged the SUV along the highway for 150 meters (492 feet), Condon said.

The women, aged in their 20s, died at the scene. They were living and working at a nearby farm.