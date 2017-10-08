WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Four members of the South Dakota Army National Guard have been activated to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico after the island was struck by Hurricane Maria.

KELO-TV reports Gov. Dennis Daugaard activated the Guard members.

The soldiers from the Watertown-based unit will be providing water distribution to those in need. The four soldiers left for Puerto Rico Sunday and could be deployed for up to 45 days.

Recovery efforts are especially personal for Spc. Jorge Morales. Morales lives in Clark, South Dakota, but originally is from Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Much of his family is still there.

Morales says to help his people is “something big.”

The soldiers are members of the National Guard’s Company A, 139th Brigade Support Battalion.

