NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four men charged in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment have been sentenced in federal court in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville said 27-year-old John Roberts of Clarksville was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Visiting U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson of Georgia also ordered Roberts to pay $4.2 million restitution.

Prosecutors said evidence at the trial showed that Roberts conspired with soldiers, who took equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Equipment listed for sale online included sniper telescopes and accessories, machine gun parts and grenade launcher sights.

Three others who pleaded guilty also were sentenced Tuesday, including Alexander Hollibaugh, formerly of Fort Campbell, to time served and probation; 23-year-old Spec. Dustin Nelson of Northville, New York; and Aaron Warner of Fort Campbell. Nelson and Warner were given probation.

Four others are being sentenced in January.