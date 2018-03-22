JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four candidates have qualified to run for a vacant seat in the Mississippi House.

State election officials Thursday set the ballot for the May 8 special election. It is in District 30, which includes parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties.

Candidates in the nonpartisan special election are Blake Ferretti of Cleveland, William McClellan of Charleston, Tracey Rosebud of Tutwiler and Lester Williams of Ruleville.

If a runoff is needed, it will be May 29.

The winner will serve until January 2020, filling the end of a term started by Democrat Robert Huddleston of Sumner. He resigned to spend more time with his family.