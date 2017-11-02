JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Four New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges over a car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced a grand jury had returned charges including aggravated assault against Jersey City police Lt. Keith Ludwig and officers M.D. Khan, Eric Kosinski and Francisco Rodriguez. Khan and Kosinski are also charged with attempted murder.

On June 4, the officers chased a man whose car resembled one used in a shooting. That car crashed, setting off a fire that engulfed a vehicle not involved in the chase. A video showed the driver of the second vehicle, Miguel Feliz, exiting his car with his clothes on fire before being kicked by the officers.

It wasn’t immediately known if the officers had attorneys to comment on their behalf. A police union official has said the officers tried to help Feliz.