KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Police say four officers are hospitalized with burn injuries after they tried to help man who set himself on fire in a gas station bathroom.

Police said Thursday the suicidal man had doused himself in gasoline in Kaysville, about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Kaysville Police Chief Sol Oberg says the man set himself ablaze after the officers arrived. The man was hospitalized along with the four police.

He says the officers are expected to survive.

Oberg says the injuries are heartbreaking but he’s proud of the officers who risked their lives.