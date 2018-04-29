LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Las Vegas.
The accident occurred about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say one of the people hurt suffered critical injuries in the crash and the other three had moderate injuries.
All four people have been transported to a hospital trauma unit.
The names of the injured haven’t been released yet and it’s unclear how the crash occurred.