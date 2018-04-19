LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been found dead after a Missouri house fire.
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District assistant chief Matt Birdsley said in a news release that firefighters rushed to the home just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Birdsley says the first crews on the scene tried to do a search but encountered “very bad fire conditions” and switched to a defensive attack outside the home.
Birdsley says the names of those found dead at the home weren’t immediately available. The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lake Ozark is about 120 miles (193.11 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.
