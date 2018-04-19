SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new report lists four Oregon metro areas among the nation’s worst 50 for air pollution spikes.
The Statesman Journal reports that the list from the American Lung Association ranks Eugene, Bend, Portland and Medford-Grants Pass as among the worst for short-term particle pollution — spikes lasting hours to days that increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular disease.
Eugene fared worst among Oregon metro area — at 24th — and Bend wasn’t far behind at 26th.
Forest fires, weather inversions and the use of wood-burning stoves are common reasons for such spikes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- School shut after Confederate flag-bearing truck gatherings
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
The report looked at pollution levels from 2014 to 2016, using data that states report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Lung Association called on the Oregon Legislature to do more to counteract air pollution.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com