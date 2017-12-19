CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — Four faculty members of a central Oklahoma school district have been suspended amid an investigation into alleged abuse and embezzlement within the district.
Chickasha Public Schools suspended Athletic Director Yohance Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Maintenance Pete Bush, Special Services Director Pam Huggins and administrative assistant Stacy Crutchfield last week.
The district’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, says the district is conducting “an independent investigation” of the allegations.
The suspended employees’ attorney, Woody Glass, wrote that Interim Superintendent Cindy Schmidt “failed to provide any information to support such a drastic action on behalf of the district” when she notified the employees of their suspensions. Glass says the allegations should be proven by credible and believable evidence.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Hundreds of people attended a recent school board meeting in support of the suspended employees.