MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say four officers have been injured in a struggle with a mentally ill man.
Authorities say police were called Wednesday night because the 25-year-old man had become violent with family members and other citizens in the neighborhood during a mental health episode.
Officers tried to arrest the man who they say refused to cooperate with their commands. Police say he fought with the officers and threw a number of punches before he was eventually subdued and taken to the hospital.
Authorities say all four officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star