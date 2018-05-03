Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say four officers have been injured in a struggle with a mentally ill man.

Authorities say police were called Wednesday night because the 25-year-old man had become violent with family members and other citizens in the neighborhood during a mental health episode.

Officers tried to arrest the man who they say refused to cooperate with their commands. Police say he fought with the officers and threw a number of punches before he was eventually subdued and taken to the hospital.

Authorities say all four officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press