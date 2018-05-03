MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say four officers have been injured in a struggle with a mentally ill man.

Authorities say police were called Wednesday night because the 25-year-old man had become violent with family members and other citizens in the neighborhood during a mental health episode.

Officers tried to arrest the man who they say refused to cooperate with their commands. Police say he fought with the officers and threw a number of punches before he was eventually subdued and taken to the hospital.

Authorities say all four officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.