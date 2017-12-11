Share story

By
The Associated Press

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Police say four nuns and a male were injured in a motor vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred on Conchester Highway in Garnet Valley in Delaware County around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews had to free the victims from the wreckage.

No names have been released and there is no word on their conditions.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The two-vehicle accident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press