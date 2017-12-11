GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Police say four nuns and a male were injured in a motor vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.
The crash occurred on Conchester Highway in Garnet Valley in Delaware County around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency crews had to free the victims from the wreckage.
No names have been released and there is no word on their conditions.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
The two-vehicle accident remains under investigation.