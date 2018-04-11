GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say four North Carolina college students have been arrested on drug charges following a sweep of their fraternity house.

A statement from East Carolina University on Wednesday said members of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force conducted a raid of the Phi Kappa Tau house west of campus.

Officials say the officers seized more than 2,500 bars of Xanax and two shotguns, and they said marijuana was being sold from the house. The raid occurred on Tuesday.

The four students appeared in court Wednesday and are free on bond. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

The national chapter of Phi Kappa Tau has issued an interim suspension for the local fraternity and is investigating the incident. Three other fraternities at ECU have been closed since January for violations.