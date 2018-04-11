GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say four North Carolina college students have been arrested on drug charges following a sweep of their fraternity house.
A statement from East Carolina University on Wednesday said members of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force conducted a raid of the Phi Kappa Tau house west of campus.
Officials say the officers seized more than 2,500 bars of Xanax and two shotguns, and they said marijuana was being sold from the house. The raid occurred on Tuesday.
The four students appeared in court Wednesday and are free on bond. It’s not known if they have attorneys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
The national chapter of Phi Kappa Tau has issued an interim suspension for the local fraternity and is investigating the incident. Three other fraternities at ECU have been closed since January for violations.