TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials say they’ve confirmed four more infected patients in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that killed seven people.
That brings the total number of adenovirus cases to 24.
The Health Department said Friday in a statement that all the new patients at the Wanque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation were already ill. The diagnosis does not necessarily mean the virus is spreading.
The outbreak won’t be declared over until the center can go four weeks without new cases of people being infected with a germ called adenovirus 7.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW
The seven who died this month were children and at least one young adult. They were all in a respiratory unit where patients receive long-term help with breathing.
Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.