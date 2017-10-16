NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested four men previously convicted for felonies in the United States and their native Mexico.
Agents working near Sasabe early Monday arrested 44-year-old Aloberto Hernandez-Ortiz. A records check on his fingerprints showed he was convicted of murder in Florida and removed from the U.S. in 2014.
On Sunday afternoon, Nogales agents arrested 26-year-old Luis Vargas-Vargas after records showed he was convicted of felony sexual conduct with a minor in 2013 in Phoenix.
Nogales agents also arrested 40-year-old Jose Burrola-Pliego on Saturday. He was incarcerated in Mexico following a murder conviction in 2011 and has extensive immigration violations.
Last Friday, Nogales agents arrested 21-year-old Marcos Cruz-Castro, who was convicted in Wisconsin for exposing a child to harmful materials and misdemeanor charges of sexual assault.