TAFT, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler’s first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.
Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.
Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
- Kushner paid almost no taxes for years, documents show
- Trump campaign selling email and phone lists for millions of supporters
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Italian mayor once hailed for welcoming immigrants arrested for his actions
No identities or other details have been released.