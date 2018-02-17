Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Police have charged four men in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of two other people last summer.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the Bridgeton men were charged Friday in connection with the Aug. 8 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Eric Blocker, of Millville, and the wounding of 24-year-old Tahira Walker and 22-year-old Leah Hawkins. Blocker and Walker were sitting inside a car and Hawkins was outside it when they were shot.

Charged were 19-year-old William Jackson IV; 20-year-old Tywone Allen Jr., 30-year-old Andrew W. Wescoat and 27-year-old Marvin German Jr.

German was released on conspiracy to commit aggravated assault charges pending a court appearance. The others are being held in jail on charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit murder. It wasn’t known if they have lawyers.

