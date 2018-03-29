TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested four men involved in the theft of more than 150 guns in Florida.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office announced in a news release Thursday that 30-year-old Richard Jernigan, 31-year-old Robert Tilmon, 28-year-old Raymond Williams and 28-year-old Jermeil Williams face multiple charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft and racketeering. Authorities are still searching for 28-year-old Kentric Collier in connection to the case.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say the men were involved in more than five burglaries of central Florida firearms dealers in 2016 and 2017. The guns were then sold within days of the burglaries.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men had attorneys.