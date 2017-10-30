GONZALES, La. (AP) — Authorities say four Texas men have been arrested for ramming a truck into a Louisiana convenience store and stealing an ATM.

Gonzales police told news outlets that officers responded to the store Sunday. A Gonzales police Facebook post says officers later located two suspicious vehicles and that one of them attempted to flee. Three men later fled on foot. Police captured those men and stopped the driver, later detaining all four.

Authorities say the second vehicle was stolen, and that video links the truck to the crime scene. Police say the ATM was found inside the SUV and returned to the owner.

Police arrested 41-year-old Ronald Harvey, 22-year-old Kyon Barnes, 19-year-old Byron Aycock and 19-year-old Marion McIntosh on several charges including simple burglary. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.