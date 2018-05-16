RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will host Memorial Day ceremonies at locations across the state on May 28.

Gov. Ralph Northam will be the keynote speaker at the 62nd annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The program will be held in the Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory on the memorial grounds.

Each of Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk will also hold ceremonies. An Avenue of Flags will be placed at each cemetery entrance. An American flag will be placed on each gravesite.

All four ceremonies are open to the public.