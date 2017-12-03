NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been killed in a spate of separate shootings in New York City over the course of about eight hours.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a call in Queens around 4 p.m. Saturday and found 20-year-old Jerrel Lewis with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Around 10 p.m., officers in Brooklyn found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, while officers in Staten Island found another man in the 30s in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

Just after midnight Sunday, officers said 27-year-old Yadel Garcia was shot in the back in northern Manhattan, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.