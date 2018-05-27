COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Four people died in a fiery wreck in southeastern Louisiana.
News outlets report an 18-wheeler carrying avocados on the I-12 Saturday afternoon around Covington ran into traffic that was stopped or slowing.
The truck jackknifed and caught on fire as did three other vehicles.
State police say the driver of the truck was among the dead.
Photos of the crash site showed the charred remains of the truck loaded with avocados.