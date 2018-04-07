STERLING, Colo. (AP) — Four people have died in a northeastern Colorado crash involving a semi-truck.
The Denver Post reports that the truck jackknifed while traveling east on Interstate 76 near Sterling around midnight on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says a Chrysler Pacific also traveling east went underneath the semi.
Cutler says the roof was ripped off the vehicle and it continued into the median.
He says all four people in the car were killed.
No information on the victims of the crash has been released.