BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say four people have been killed and four others injured in a two-car crash.
Berwick police say on Facebook that three people died at the scene and one was pronounced dead at a hospital. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4.
The four injured people are being treated at local hospitals. A police spokesman says one is in critical condition.
The road, which was closed for several hours, has reopened.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- Actor Jackson Odell dead at 20; coroner investigating cause
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
Berwick is a small town of about 7,000 in southern Maine, just west of some of the state’s popular beach communities.