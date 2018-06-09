BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say four people have been killed and four others injured in a two-car crash.

Berwick police say on Facebook that three people died at the scene and one was pronounced dead at a hospital. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4.

The four injured people are being treated at local hospitals. A police spokesman says one is in critical condition.

The road, which was closed for several hours, has reopened.

Berwick is a small town of about 7,000 in southern Maine, just west of some of the state’s popular beach communities.